Valentine’s Day Brunch!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Valentine’s day is a day for full indulgence! Blogger Dan Whalen from The Food In My Beard showed us how to make decadent fried chicken and red velvet waffles!

Fried Chicken and Red Velvet Waffles

Waffles

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons red food coloring

Chicken

  • 1 pound chicken tenderloins
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups flour
  • Oil for frying

Sauce

  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons sriracha
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup cream cheese

Directions

  • Mix the chicken tenders with the buttermilk, paprika, oregano, and salt. Allow to marinate overnight.
  • Put the flour, sugar, baking powder, cocoa powder, and salt in a bowl and mix.
  • Put the butter, eggs, vanilla, and vinegar in a bowl and whisk smooth.
  • Add the food coloring and stir.
  • Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until combined.
  • Heat a waffle iron to manufacturers instructions and make the waffles in batches.
  • Heat oil to 375
  • Place flour on one deep plate, and whisk the eggs on another. Season both with salt and pepper.
  • Take a piece of chicken out of the marinade and coat in flour. Dip in the egg, then back to the flour.
  • Fry until golden and cooked through
  • Whisk the sauce ingredients until smooth.
  • Top the waffles with the chicken and pour the sauce on top.

