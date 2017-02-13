Trump team’s new claim of voter fraud

(CNN) – President Trump and some of his top advisers are making new claims of voter fraud and pointing to individual states. It’s a conspiracy theory that President Trump believes and one of his key advisers was willing to fight over, on national TV.

Stephen Miller, President Trump’s Senior Policy Adviser said, “I can tell you that this issue of busing voters into New Hampshire is widely known by anyone who’s worked in New Hampshire politics. It’s very real.”

Miller went on ABC’s ‘this week’ to repeat president trump’s claim that people were bused in from Massachusetts to New Hampshire, to vote illegally in November’s election.

Miller said, “That is a scandal! We should stop the presses, and as a country, we should be aghast about the fact that you have people who have no right to vote in this country registered to vote, canceling out the franchise of lawful citizens of this country. That’s the story we should be talking about! And I’m prepared to go on any show, anywhere, anytime, and repeat it and say the President of the United States is correct, 100%.”

George Stephanopoulos, of ABC said, “You just repeated that. You just made those declarations. But for the record, you’ve provided zero evidence.”

Despite never presenting evidence of voter fraud in New Hampshire, Miller got a tweet from his boss, saying “great job!” We contacted current and former officials in New Hampshire: Republicans and Democrats. They say there’s no evidence of significant voter fraud there.

The Republican former Attorney General of New Hampshire, Tom Rath, is disgusted. “I think the statements are inaccurate, they’re based on rumor, there is no basis in fact, and they do a disservice both to the state of New Hampshire and the person who makes those statements.”

Fergus Cullen, the former State Republican Chair in New Hampshire is so upset by the claim- he’s offering a-thousand dollars to anyone, to show evidence. No one’s taken him up on it. “The idea that people are coming to New Hampshire to commit massive fraud on a scale like this is preposterous.”

A democratic member of the Federal Elections Commission, the FEC, has called on president trump to substantiate the claim of fraud in New Hampshire. President Trump has repeatedly claimed 3-to-5 million people across the country committed voter fraud in the November election.

Fact-checking by CNN and other outlets has shown some voter rolls are outdated, but there’s no evidence of widespread voting fraud. Why does the President persist?

Susan Page, of USA Today said, “It’s possible that some of President Trump’s followers believe he’s right, that there is massive voter fraud, even though there’s no evidence of that. And it also may be important to President Trump, because it sticks in his craw that he lost the popular vote.”

The President promised Vice President Pence would lead a commission to investigate voter fraud, but he has not said anything else about the commission since he made that promise in early-February.

He also promised an executive order to investigate voter fraud, but has not issued it yet.