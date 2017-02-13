Trump facing scrutiny over National Security Adviser Flynn

(CNN) – President Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, appears to be on thin ice. Aides say the knives are out for Flynn, after he may have misled the White House about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

President Trump skated past reports that embattled National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is on thin ice. At a news conference with the Canadian prime minister, the president defended his agenda to keep the country safe. Trump said, “I’m just doing what I said I would do.”

But following revelations that Flynn had conversations about sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador, well before Trump took office, a potential violation of federal law. A senior administration official said the “knives are out” at the White House, where there are fears Washington is hunting for Flynn’s “scalp.”

Flynn was at the president’s side as top officials huddled over how to handle North Korea’s weekend launch of as a ballistic missile, a meeting held on an outdoor patio at the Trump Mar A Lago resort in Florida, while guests were watching, as aides’ used cell phone flashlights to illuminate potentially sensitive documents, raising security questions.

But the White House was vague about Flynn’s future when asked directly on the Sunday talk shows.

Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey noted, “General Flynn has said up to this point that he had not said anything like that to the Russian ambassador. I think now he’s saying that he doesn’t remember whether he did or not. So, that’s a conversation he is going to need to have with the president and the vice president to clear that up.”

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller is also under scrutiny after his super-heated criticism of the Federal Appellate Court freezing the administration’s travel ban on seven majority Muslim countries.

Senior Presidential Adviser Stephen Miller said, “There’s no such thing as judicial supremacy.”

Miller suggested the president’s powers, when it comes to national security, should not be subjected to second guessing. He added, “Our opponents, the media and the whole world will soon see as we begin to take further actions, that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware responded, saying, “That is a simply stunning statement, the idea that a senior adviser to the president would go on camera and say the president’s authority will not be questioned shows both a striking lack of understanding of the structure of our government.”

But the president loved the performance, tweeting “Congratulations… Great job…”

Friends of the president are beginning to point fingers at White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The CEO of Newsmax, Christopher Ruddy, said, “I think there’s a lot of weakness coming out of chief of staff. I think Reince Priebus, good guy, well-intentioned, but he clearly doesn’t know how the federal agencies work.”

It was a criticism the publisher of the conservative news outlet later walked back, saying, “They are my criticisms, I don’t speak for the president.”