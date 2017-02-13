The Vampire Diaries – The Lies Will Catch Up To You Trailer

(CW) – Will Alaric and Damon find Kai useful to the destruction of Cade? Only 4 episodes left of TVD on The CW Springfield!

Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Alaric (Matt Davis) come face to face with an old enemy after they obtain a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade.

Stefan (Paul Wesley) is held captive by a surprising acquaintance and is forced to confront a dark secret from his past. Meanwhile, Caroline (Candice King) and Matt (Zach Roerig) try to keep Stefan’s violent history from destroying him.

Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) focuses his attention on Bonnie (Kat Graham) and digs deep into her mind.

Tony Solomons directed the episode written by Neil Reynolds (#813). The episode airs on February 17, 2017.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with The Vampire Diaries Online:

Visit The Vampire Diaries WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheVampireDiaries

Like The Vampire Diaries on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/thevampiredi…

Follow The Vampire Diaries on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwtvd

Follow The Vampire Diaries on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecwtvd

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/