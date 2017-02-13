GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Greenfield Human Rights Commission wants to declare Greenfield a “Sanctuary City.”

The Commission’s proposed a “city safety ordinance”, asking the town to welcome refugees and others seeking a home.

“A lot of countries are struggling right now and we’re giving them a safe place to be,” said Mark Rodriguez of Greenfield. “If i were in that position, I would want the country to welcome me in as well.”

Sanctuary cities ensure that all residents regardless of immigration status are allowed access to city services. The Human Rights Commission of Greenfield has come up with a resolution to make that happen.

“Absolutely making sure that Greenfield is a safe and welcoming community and making sure that all the people who live here and work here are protected and that nobody is facing undo harassment,” said Philippe Simon, Chairman of the Greenfield Human Rights Commission.

Simon said the resolution also encourages law enforcement to not be responsible for a person’s immigration status.The proposal would need to be approved by the Greenfield Town Council and mayor.

“If it’s to allow people from other countries to come to the United States and live in the city of Greenfield, that’s been our history,” said Greenfield Mayor, William Martin.

Mayor Martin told 22News, Greenfield will uphold the law and will not shelter anyone who would go against the U.S. constitution.

The Human Rights Commission will come up with a final draft of their resolution Monday night at the town’s Planning Office, at 114 Main St in Greenfield. It starts at 6 and is open to the public.