Teen drug use reportedly down in 2016

(CNN) – Good news for authorities looking to reduce drug and alcohol-abuse rates among teenagers. New numbers show the number of kids abusing substances may be dropping, for the most part.

Drug use among American teenagers went down in 2016. A recent study found that overall use of alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications and illicit substances dropped among U.S. teens in the last year.

The study, funded by the national institute on drug abuse, surveyed nearly 50,000 8th, 10th, and 12th grade students from public and private schools. The research found that illicit drug use, like cocaine and heroin, among 8th graders was at the lowest level in the survey’s history.

In all three grades, use of illegal drugs over the past year also dropped, except for pot. Marijuana use among 8th graders did decline in the last year, from 6.5% to 5.4%.

However, 10th and 12th grade marijuana use did not change. The study found higher rates of pot use among older students in states that legalized medical marijuana.

In 2016, nearly 40% of seniors living in states with medical marijuana laws reported smoking pot. In states without medical marijuana laws, just over 33% of seniors reported using the drug.