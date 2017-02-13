Supernatural – Stuck in the Middle (With You) Trailer

(CW) – Don’t miss a new episode of Supernatural every Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) asks Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) for help on a case she’s working but neglects to mention the British Men of Letters are involved. When Mary is double crossed, everything is revealed.

Richard Speight Jr directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1212). The episode airs on February 16, 2017.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with Supernatural Online:

Visit Supernatural WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/Supernatural

Like Supernatural on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/supernatural

Follow Supernatural on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_spn

Follow Supernatural on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_supernatural

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/