Springfield PD: Woman, daughter hurt during home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A mother and her one-year-old daughter are expected to be ok after a man allegedly forced his way into their Indian Orchard apartment with a board with a nail in it.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News officers were called to the apartment building on Worcester Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. He said the woman and her daughter had allegedly been attacked by another tenant that was upset about the noise being made on the floor above him.

Keenan said 46-year-old Jerry Bellamy allegedly hit the woman and her daughter with the board as he forced his way in.

He was arrested and is being charged with:

Home invasion

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a knowingly pregnant female

Assault and battery on a child causing injury

Bellamy is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday.

