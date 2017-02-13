SAN DIEGO (NAVY.mil) – A 1979 Technical High School graduate and Springfield, Massachusetts native is serving the U.S. Navy as a member of Space and Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR).

As a branch head for air traffic control landing systems, Ernest Williams is responsible for engineering support to Navy and Marine Corps for air traffic control precision approach and navigational aides. He has been working with Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific operating in San Diego for the last 21 years.

According to Navy officials, SPAWAR develops, delivers and sustains communications and information capabilities for warfighters, keeping them connected at all times.

“The most rewarding thing is seeing what we are doing to support the fleet, especially when air craft launch and recover safely,” said Williams.

Williams said he is proud to be a part of the command that helps protect the United States from cyber threats around the world.

“This is a great place to work and the people are fantastic,” said Williams. “I get to give back to support the war fighter and it’s a great honor. I have a great sense of accomplishment working here when war fighters make it home safely.”

The men and women who comprise SPAWAR provide the hardware and software needed to execute Navy missions around the world. The team consists of more than 9,500 active duty military and civil service individuals. These professionals keep SPAWAR at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition to provide and sustain fleet capabilities.

Established in 1985, SPAWAR works to improve cyber warfighting capability and enhances technology on surface ships, aircraft and submarines.

“The work done by the military and civilian team at SPAWAR is unmatched,” said Rear Adm. David Lewis, SPAWAR Commander. “I am always impressed by the creativity, enthusiasm and patriotism these men and women exude every day. Not only do they enhance cybersecurity efforts, but they are constantly working to deliver innovation to the fleet by fielding new systems and new technologies as rapidly and effectively as possible.”