SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Springfield are working to control a fire at a home in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood.

According to Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, the fire is at 36 Keith Street.

Flames could be seen coming from an attic area and a second story window.

22News reporter Tamara Sacharczyk is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.