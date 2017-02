WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Passengers at Bradley International Airport are still being affected by Sunday’s snowstorm.

Bradley Airport Spokesperson Alisa Sisic told 22News snow removal efforts are still ongoing. Dozens of departure flights from Bradley have been canceled Monday.

Passengers are encouraged to check their flight’s status with their airline before leaving for the airport.

Travel Advisory: Some of our morning flights are impacted as a result of the snow storm. Please confirm your flight with your airline. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) February 13, 2017