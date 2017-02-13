Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Sunday’s snowstorm was the third to move through western Massachusetts in just four days.
Here’s a list of snowfall totals from around western Massachusetts following Sunday’s storm:
- Florida: 11″
- Pontoosuc: 11″
- Savoy: 10.5
- Heath: 9″
- Rowe: 8.5″
- Pittsfield: 8″
- Florence: 6.7″
- Ludlow: 6.5″
- Deerfield: 6.5″
- Worthington: 6.4″
- Westfield: 6.4″
- Leverett: 6″
- Orange: 6″
- Springfield: 6″
- South Hadley: 6″
- North Amherst: 6″
- Ware: 5.8″
- East Longmeadow: 5.5″
- Southwick: 5.5″
- Easthampton: 5.5″
