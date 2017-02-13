Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

Areas in Berkshire County received the most snow Sunday

(WWLP) – Sunday’s snowstorm was the third to move through western Massachusetts in just four days.

Here’s a list of snowfall totals from around western Massachusetts following Sunday’s storm:

  • Florida: 11″
  • Pontoosuc: 11″
  • Savoy: 10.5
  • Heath: 9″
  • Rowe: 8.5″
  • Pittsfield: 8″
  • Florence: 6.7″
  • Ludlow: 6.5″
  • Deerfield: 6.5″
  • Worthington: 6.4″
  • Westfield: 6.4″
  • Leverett: 6″
  • Orange: 6″
  • Springfield: 6″
  • South Hadley: 6″
  • North Amherst: 6″
  • Ware: 5.8″
  • East Longmeadow: 5.5″
  • Southwick: 5.5″
  • Easthampton: 5.5″

Send your snowfall reports to ReportIt@wwlp.com

