Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Sunday’s snowstorm was the third to move through western Massachusetts in just four days.

Here’s a list of snowfall totals from around western Massachusetts following Sunday’s storm:

Florida: 11″

Pontoosuc: 11″

Savoy: 10.5

Heath: 9″

Rowe: 8.5″

Pittsfield: 8″

Florence: 6.7″

Ludlow: 6.5″

Deerfield: 6.5″

Worthington: 6.4″

Westfield: 6.4″

Leverett: 6″

Orange: 6″

Springfield: 6″

South Hadley: 6″

North Amherst: 6″

Ware: 5.8″

East Longmeadow: 5.5″

Southwick: 5.5″

Easthampton: 5.5″

