Snow shouldn’t be a problem for Valentine’s Day flower deliveries

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While the snow has been piling high, so are the flower bouquets that will be sent out Tuesday for Valentine’s Day.

Forget Me Not Flowers in Northampton has had some setbacks because of the snow, but it is not going to affect any of Tuesday’s deliveries.

They were scheduled to have a shipment of flowers delivered to their store during Thursday’s storm, but received them Friday instead. The team has caught up to arrange and sell about 80 boxes worth of flowers this Valentine’s Day; compared to 25 boxes for a typical week.

Owner Rebecca Fitzgerald told 22News she is expecting a lot of last-minute deliveries.

“Valentine’s Day is a very last-minute holiday, very last-minute. I think that tomorrow – everybody is tired from the snow storm. They’ve been shoveling, and tomorrow, I think it’s going to dawn on them that it’s Valentine’s Day,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald also expects more people will call to have their flowers delivered, rather than pick them up, because of the limited parking downtown. 22News asked her what is the best way to pick out flowers for Tuesday, and she advised not to order them online. Fitzgerald said that if you call a florist, you are more likely to get better quality flowers for the price you pay.