Snow ending, high winds possible Monday

Isolated power outages possible Monday

Nick Bannin By Published: Updated:
snowblind

(WWLP) – The snow is wrapping up in western Massachusetts after piling up an additional five to seven inches of snow in Hampden and Hampshire Counties, and six to 11 inches in Franklin and Berkshire Counties.

School closings and delays

Monday has been declared a Weather Alert Day due to the chance for high winds with possible gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Warnings and Advisories

  • A Winter Storm warning is still in effect for Berkshire County
  • A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7:00 p.m

Snow showers and flurries are expected to fade away Monday morning, but could last until late morning over the Berkshires, where light accumulation is possible.

The wind is the main concern Monday, which could blow snow back onto treated roads and sidewalks. The wind could also cause isolated power outages due to the weight of snow on branches and wires.

Temperatures are expected to head for the low to mid 30s, but wind will make it feel like the teens and 20s–so dress warm!

More Information:
Local Forecast Severe WX Text Alerts
Temperatures Severe WX Email Alerts
Weather News Live Area Webcams
Interactive Radar Winter Safety Checklist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s