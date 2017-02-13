Snow ending, high winds possible Monday

(WWLP) – The snow is wrapping up in western Massachusetts after piling up an additional five to seven inches of snow in Hampden and Hampshire Counties, and six to 11 inches in Franklin and Berkshire Counties.

Monday has been declared a Weather Alert Day due to the chance for high winds with possible gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Warnings and Advisories

A Winter Storm warning is still in effect for Berkshire County

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7:00 p.m

Snow showers and flurries are expected to fade away Monday morning, but could last until late morning over the Berkshires, where light accumulation is possible.

The wind is the main concern Monday, which could blow snow back onto treated roads and sidewalks. The wind could also cause isolated power outages due to the weight of snow on branches and wires.

Temperatures are expected to head for the low to mid 30s, but wind will make it feel like the teens and 20s–so dress warm!