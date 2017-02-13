Snow cleanup continues Monday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass.(WWLP) – Monday morning western Massachusetts residents found themselves right back where they were Friday, cleaning up after another winter storm.

“We’ve got really nothing to complain about, two bad storms so far that’s nothing to complain about, could be a whole lot worse,” said David Rivest of Chicopee.

This time there was less snow, but strong wind gusts made it difficult to keep snow cleared off driveways and sidewalks.

“Overall it’s not too bad, as long as the people stay off the roads that don’t belong on the roads, it makes it a lot easier for the private contractor and the city to get the streets cleaned,” Chicopee resident Chuck Arsenaulte said.

Some residents told 22News clearing all the snow is not the problem, it’s trying to find a place to put it all.

“No problems at all, the city has been really good with all the plowing and we’ve been able to get in and out. Of course my wife gets mad at me when I do this, I’m 73 years old and I’m still out doing this but I enjoy it,” said Ron Deslauriers of Chicopee.

With Sunday’s snow piled on top of the snow that fell Thursday, most cities and towns in western Massachusetts have well over a foot of snow on the ground.