Shovel out your fire hydrants- Your safety could depend on it!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a snowstorm, you will likely think about clearing your driveway, walkways, and sidewalk- if you have one- but there is at least one other thing you should be thinking about when it comes to snow removal.

Derek Gorman of Springfield had just finished clearing his sidewalk, when he went over to the hydrant near his house and dug that out, as well.

It is important to make sure that fire hydrants in your neighborhood are clear, so that firefighters can quickly access them in the event of an emergency.

This was especially evident on Monday morning. Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that during a fire on Keith Street, firefighters had to dig out all the nearby hydrants themselves, because they were all still buried in the snow.