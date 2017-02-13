Senate chamber undergoing $20 million renovation

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Senate chamber is about to go through major renovations. In the meantime, senators will hold their formal sessions in the Gardner Auditorium. That auditorium is in the finishing stages of renovations, as well. It’s the largest meeting venue in the State House and seats up to 600 people.

The auditorium was locked on Monday but the improvements include a modern multimedia system, updated lighting, brand new seating, wood paneling, and those costs add up. All of these renovations cost taxpayers close to $1.4 million and it doesn’t stop there.

Senators will occupy the Gardner Auditorium while the Senate chamber undergoes improvements through the end of 2018. Updates to the Senate chamber will cost roughly $20 million. That spending had been approved and placed in the budget before lawmakers voted to give themselves pay raises.