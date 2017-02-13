Reign – A Grain of Deception Trailer

(CW) – A spy threatens Mary’s trust within her inner circle on the next episode of Reign.

Queen Mary (Adelaide Kane) discovers there is a leak amongst her advisors and sets out to uncover the traitor. Queen Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) enlists in Narcisse (Craig Parker) to further her quest for supremacy.

Meanwhile, Catherine (Megan Follows) takes desperate measures to regain some of the power she has lost. Spencer MacPherson, Will Kemp, Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad, Ben Geurens, Celina Sinden and Rose Williams also star.

Fred Gerber directed the episode written by Patti Carr and Lara Olsen (#402). The episode airs on February 17, 2017.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with Reign Online:

Visit Reign WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/Reign

Like Reign on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwreign

Follow Reign on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwreign

Follow Reign on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_reign

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/