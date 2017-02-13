Red Sox TV analyst Remy announces cancer diagnosis

Remy has commentated more than 3,900 Red Sox games

In this Aug. 12, 2009 file photo, Boston Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy waves to the crowd from the television broadcast booth at Fenway Park during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Boston. Remy, on a leave of absence since the arrest of his son on a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend in August 2013, said Monday, Jan. 27, 2014, he will return to the booth for the 2014 season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy says that he has experienced a cancer relapse.

Remy announced the diagnosis Monday on Twitter, a day before the Red Sox were set to hold their first spring training workout in Florida.

The 64-year-old former Red Sox second baseman was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and has missed numerous games in recent years while battling health issues, including lung cancer. He also took time off while dealing with the legal problems of his son, Jared, who is serving a life term in prison after pleading guilty in 2014 to the murder of his girlfriend.

Remy, who has worked more than 3,900 Red Sox games during his broadcast career, agreed to a new multiyear contract with cable network NESN in January to remain the Red Sox’s primary color analyst and work 115 Red Sox games each season.

