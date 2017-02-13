Recent snowstorms have everyone buying winter supplies

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two consecutive snowstorms Thursday and Sunday created a run on winter supplies. 22News found out what people are buying and why.

Jimmy Boland of Springfield needed a new shovel after Sunday’s storm. He said his old shovel just gave out from years of use; “I had a shovel that I had for fifteen years and I wore it out. And it was only three quarters of a shovel when I got done with it today.”

It’s not just shovels that are in short supply, Rocky’s Ace Hardware Store in East Longmeadow has run out of roof rakes. Homeowners are concerned about the increased snow weighing heavily on their rooftops. Customers were apparently worried about the heavier snow from the weekend storm.

John Guido, the assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware told 22News, “When Saturday night came, they were all prepared for Sunday. They were buying two at a time, rakes just flew out of the door.”

The run on supplies isn’t over yet. There’s not much of an inventory of shovels.