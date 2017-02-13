Public hearing to be held on proposed Agawam Solar Farm ordinance

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Planning Board will hold a public hearing March 2 on a proposed solar farm ordinance.

According to a release sent to 22News by the Agawam Mayor’s office, the ordinance would restrict any solar installation one acre or greater to industrial zones in Agawam and require site plan review by the town’s planning board.

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen said under the proposed ordinance, residents wouldn’t have to worry about their neighborhoods being affected by solar farms.

“This ordinance strikes the balance of preserving the integrity of neighborhoods while promoting smart commercial growth,” Cohen said.

Read the full proposed solar farm ordinance below:

Agawam Solar Farm Ordinance