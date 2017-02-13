Public hearing to be held on proposed Agawam Solar Farm ordinance

Hearing scheduled for March 2

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy: MGNonline
Photo courtesy: MGNonline

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Planning Board will hold a public hearing March 2 on a proposed solar farm ordinance.

According to a release sent to 22News by the Agawam Mayor’s office, the ordinance would restrict any solar installation one acre or greater to industrial zones in Agawam and require site plan review by the town’s planning board.

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen said under the proposed ordinance, residents wouldn’t have to worry about their neighborhoods being affected by solar farms.

“This ordinance strikes the balance of preserving the integrity of neighborhoods while promoting smart commercial growth,” Cohen said.

Read the full proposed solar farm ordinance below:

Agawam Solar Farm Ordinance

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s