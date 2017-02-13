Program to help doctors discuss gun safety with patients

BOSTON (AP) — A program will provide guidance to Massachusetts doctors who want to discuss gun safety with their patients.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and the Massachusetts Medical Society announced a partnership Monday to create brochures and a voluntary online training program for doctors to help prevent gun-related accidents and violence.

The material is being developed after physicians and other health care professionals complained about a lack of information available for discussions with patients about firearms safety.

Healey said in a statement that most gun owners are responsible and safety-conscious, but conversations between doctors and patients can help prevent gun-related deaths and injuries.

Healey last year announced a crackdown on so-called “copycat” assault weapons being sold in the state. The Massachusetts Gun Owners Action League is fighting the crackdown in court.