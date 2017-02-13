Pedestrians warned to watch out for snow plows!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The past few days have been very busy ones for plow drivers here in western Massachusetts, and with all of the plows on the roads, on driveways, and in parking lots, pedestrians are being warned to watch out!

Roger is a private plow driver in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood, and has been operating a plow for the past 26 years. He told 22News that he wishes people would not be so certain that they would not be hit by a plow as they walk the streets.

He said that pedestrians should use caution, and not walk in front of, or behind a plow as they do their work.

Roger told 22News that the storms on Thursday and Sunday have been taxing on him, as well as other plow drivers, and that they have all spent a lot of hours on the road over these past two storms.