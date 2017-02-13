No injuries after utility wires fall on Connecticut school bus

A fuse next to a transformer blew, landing utility wires on top of the bus

Alex Ceneviva, WTNH
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was hurt after utility wires fell on a school bus with students on board in Wolcott Monday morning.

Police say at around 10:21 a.m., the bus driver was driving by 855 Spindle Road when a fuse next to a transformer blew, landing utility wires on top of the bus. The transformer issue cut power to the neighborhood, and caused the transformer to leak.

Utility Crews work to clear wires off of a school bus on Spindle Road (Photo provided by Wolcott Police Department)

Eversource crews cut power to the wires, and safely removed the wires from the bus. Once the lines were removed, the bus continued on its way to Wakelee School.

All parents were notified of what happened. There were no injuries.

