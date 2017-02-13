Nearly 800 bags of heroin seized during traffic stop in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Vermont are facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop in Holyoke.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, troopers found 790 bags of heroin after pulling over the vehicle Saturday night on I-91 North.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, and his passenger, a 25-year-old man, were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. The driver is also being charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws and operating with a suspended license.

Both were held on $540 bail and taken to the Hampshire County jail. They’re expected to be arraigned at Northampton District Court.