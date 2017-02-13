Massachusetts officer suffered concussion, broken leg

Officer is 16-year department veteran

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock
AUBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by a man escaping a police pursuit.

Auburn police say 16-year department veteran Officer Luis Santos suffered a concussion and a broken right leg when he was struck while deploying tire-deflation devices on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Andrew Sluckis Jr. tells The Telegram & Gazette that Santos remained in the hospital Sunday.

The man police were pursuing, 47-year-old Matthew Ostrander, was a suspect in a housebreak. He was apprehended after trying to escape on foot shortly after Santos was struck.

Sluckis says officers also found a gun that had been reported stolen in a vehicle driven by Ostrander. Ostrander was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment and was unavailable for comment.

 

