‘Marry Me TODAY’ surprises Ohio teacher with dream marriage proposal

WASHINGTON C.H., Ohio (WCMH) — Call this the best kept secret in Washington Court House.

The school day at Cherry Hill Elementary School started with a big surprise for one teacher.

Kimberly Gepfrey had no idea why NBC’s Today Show weatherman Al Roker was at her school this morning, but her boyfriend Chris Vestal did.

