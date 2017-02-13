‘Marry Me TODAY’ surprises Ohio teacher with dream marriage proposal

WASHINGTON C.H., Ohio (WCMH) — Call this the best kept secret in Washington Court House.
The school day at Cherry Hill Elementary School started with a big surprise for one teacher.
Kimberly Gepfrey had no idea why NBC’s Today Show weatherman Al Roker was at her school this morning, but her boyfriend Chris Vestal did.
‘Marry Me TODAY’ Washington C.H. proposal
