Man struck, killed by plow truck in Worcester

Witnesses said truck drove away after striking victim

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: CNN/WFXT
Photo Courtesy: CNN/WFXT

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 72-year-old man walking on a Worcester street has been struck and killed by a snowplow that then left the scene.

Witnesses told police that the pickup truck with a snowplow attached struck the victim on Pleasant Street at about 6 a.m. Monday.

Several witnesses say the truck then drove away.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not made public.

Police said they are still looking for the dark-colored pickup.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s