Man struck, killed by plow truck in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 72-year-old man walking on a Worcester street has been struck and killed by a snowplow that then left the scene.

Witnesses told police that the pickup truck with a snowplow attached struck the victim on Pleasant Street at about 6 a.m. Monday.

Several witnesses say the truck then drove away.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not made public.

Police said they are still looking for the dark-colored pickup.