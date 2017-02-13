‘JEOPARDY!’ College Championship February 13-24

CULVER CITY, CALIF. (February 6, 2016) – Class is in session for 15 of America’s brightest students when the JEOPARDY! College Championship begins Monday, February 13 on 22News at 7:30PM. The winner will claim the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

“The College Championship is always a fun event for me, because I get to spend every day in the company of bright college students,” said JEOPARDY! host Alex Trebek. “Whether they attend large institutions or small ones, public universities or private colleges, they’re all tough competitors with a great sense of school spirit.”

Here are the College Championship contestants, in alphabetical order:

Zach Atwell, a senior at University of Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.) from Lexington, Ky.

Alex Bourzutschky, a junior at the California Institute of Technology (Pasadena, Calif.) from Potomac, Md.

Lilly Chin, a senior at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, Mass.) from Decatur, Ga.

Esteban Fernandez, a freshman at San Francisco State University (San Francisco, Calif.) from Coronado, Calif.

Mari Hanley, a junior at Stetson University (DeLand, Fla.) from Lighthouse Point, Fla.

Allison Holley, a senior at Lawrence University (Appleton, Wisc.) from Racine, Wisc.

Jennifer Katz, a sophomore at Macalester College (St. Paul, Minn.) from Atlanta, Ga.

Mohan Malhotra, a freshman at New York University (New York, N.Y.) from Wilmington, Del.

Julia Marsan, a senior at Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.) from Brookfield, Wisc.

Viraj Mehta, a junior at Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.) from Austin, Texas

Netanel Paley, a senior at Yeshiva University (New York, N.Y.) from Teaneck, N.J.

Clarissa Santori, a senior at Northeastern University (Boston, Mass.) from Ellicott City, Md.

Corey Schmalzle, a senior at Lehigh University (Bethlehem, Pa.) from Hawley, Pa.

Gary Tse, a freshman at the United States Naval Academy (Annapolis, Md.) from Ellicott City, Md.

Hannah Whisnant, a junior at the United States Military Academy (West Point, N.Y.) from Nokomis, Fla.

Follow JEOPARDY! on Snapchat for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the College Championship.

For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.

JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, and its host, Alex Trebek, are in their 33rd season in syndication. With 23 million viewers each week, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won several awards and distinctions over the course of its 30+ years on the air, including setting a Guinness World Records® record for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (33 Emmys). JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; Harry Friedman is Executive Producer. JEOPARDY! is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.