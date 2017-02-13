Ice dams can cause serious damage to your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If there are icicles on the roof of your house, there could be a pool of water from melted snow on your roof, creating an ice dam.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield told 22News ice dams can cause serious damage, deteriorating your ceiling and even leaking into your insulation. They recommend using a roof rake to scrape off the built up ice and snow, but if you’re going to add an ice melt, choose it carefully.

“You can also use something like an ice melt, but we recommend a calcium chloride because anything like a blend or a rock salt can eat up the asphalt,” said Beth Wells of Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

If left untreated, ice dams can start causing leaks. Rocky’s recommends using an extendable roof rake to avoid using a ladder while the ground is icy.