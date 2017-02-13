Homeowners busy with snow shoveling, roof raking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Robert Page of Springfield remembers the winter of 2011, when ice dams were a common problem and roof collapses became a frequent occurrence in western Massachusetts.

That year, roof rakes, used to clear ice and snow from atop your house, were difficult to find. Now equipped with one of his own, Page was clearing the snow from the roof of his East Forest Park home Monday morning.

Heavy snow fell across western Massachusetts not once, but twice since Thursday, and that has kept people busy- not only removing snow from their driveways and sidewalks, but also keeping their roofs clear.

On 22News at 5:30 tonight, 22News reporter Sy Becker is taking a look at how people in our area are removing all that snow, and whether area stores have the supplies they need to keep up with the demand.