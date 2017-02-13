High winds & heavy snow create difficult driving conditions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local drivers are complaining that when people don’t clear snow off the roof of their cars, or even semi-trucks, it blows off, making it hard for other drivers to see.

High winds like we’ve had lately, or even just hitting a high rate of speed, can send snow and even chunks of ice sliding off the roof of your car.

Police in Massachusetts can fine you $35 for improperly removing the snow on your car, or up to $200 for driving with a pile of snow or sheet of ice on your roof. Some drivers said the fine seems fair when you consider the safety risks.

“Especially if there’s ice on the road. The snow could be like driving through a blizzard, but it’s just from the back of a car, so your visibility isn’t as good, “ Jessica Stroetzel of Easthampton told 22News. “Hit black ice, get a flat tire from a pothole because you can’t see it.”

If you find yourself driving in states like Connecticut, the cost could be even greater. There drivers face a fine of $75 for driving with an accumulation of snow and ice on your car. Those fines go up to a $1,000 if there is personal or property damage involved.