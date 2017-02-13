High snowbanks making driving difficult in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Piles of snow are making it difficult for drivers and pedestrians to see traffic in downtown Northampton. Sunday’s snowstorm was the third to move through western Massachusetts in just 4 days.

Many communities now have high snow piles that are making visibility a challenge for both drivers and people trying to cross the street.

22News drove down Northampton’s side streets where we found snowbanks half the height of our news car, but they were nothing compared to the mountains of snow islands that divide Main Street downtown.

“It’s going to make crossing the street a little more adventurous than usual,” Easthampton resident John Catrledge told 22News. “So I’m a little concerned.” It’s the same spot where a child was hit 3 weeks ago, when there was no snow to block the view.

Mayor David Narkewicz told 22News in order for all of the snow piles to be cleared successfully, it’s all about timing. The mayor needs to make sure that the crews are ready to work during the overnight hours to clear all of this while residents are asleep. That snow will be taken here to a vacant parking lot at Finn & King streets, the site of a former car dealership.

For pedestrians and Northampton residents like Robert Martinez, the sooner the snow can be moved, the better. “People can’t walk, they can’t see if the cars are coming. I think they should start doing it tonight and get it done.”

Mayor Narkewicz expects the snow will be moved within the next few days, before the next storm.