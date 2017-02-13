Governor Baker praises winter storm clean-up efforts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker told 22News that the State Highway Department and cities and towns have done a pretty good job handling the winter storms this year.

Governor Baker gave state employees extra time to get into work Monday morning to allow highway crews to clean-up the snow from Sunday’s winter storm.

The State Department of Transportation had 3,100 pieces of equipment and 700 employees treating and plowing the roadways. Dealing with the winter weather doesn’t come cheap. The state set aside $62-million for snow removal this year.

Governor Baker told 22News the state is well-equipped to handle future snow storms, especially the harsh winter of 2015. He said, “People learned a lot from the experience in 2015 and I think have done a really good job of apply the lessons from that period into the way they’ve got about dealing with the recent set of storms.”

Although the snow has stopped for now, high winds are expected through the rest of Monday.