Franklin County digs out from under Sunday snowstorm

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It took a while for some residents to dig themselves out from this snowstorm. Many had their shovels and snowblowers out this morning as they tried to get to work.

Most of western Massachusetts was hit hard by this snowstorm. It snowed for the entire day on Sunday and didn’t stop until early Monday morning. Colrain, Shelburne, Heath, Charlemont, and Rowe all ended up with a foot of snow or more.

Many of these residents weren’t bothered by the snow; they say it’s all a part of living in the area. “I started early this morning with the snowblower,” Gary Longe told 22News, “and now I do the cleanup. And we will work on the roofs, but I mean this is pretty normal for Colrain.”

The storm left many cars buried with snow in Colrain and curbs were stacked high with snow. Driving was also slow on Monday with many roads still covered with snow.