Delayed start for state employees Monday morning

BOSTON (State House News Service) – State officials want people to take their time getting to work Monday morning to allow crews a chance to clear the roads after another round of snow, slush and ice.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday night called for a 11 a.m. start time for some state employees. The Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives will also delay opening times until 11 a.m. on Monday.

“To allow the crews to continue their cleanup efforts tonight and into tomorrow morning’s commute, and to ensure that tomorrow morning’s commute does not get in the way of a continued cleanup especially in northern eastern Mass., all non-emergency state executive branch employees should plan for an 11 o’clock delayed start time tomorrow morning,” Baker said at a Sunday night press conference.

Based on announcements of school closings, Monday’s shaping up as a day where some parents may have work while their children do not have school.

Baker said the two-part storm that is expected to stretch into midday Monday is “more unpredictable” than Thursday’s storm and that he wanted to wait until the picture came into better view before deciding whether to delay or cancel work for state employees.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter storm warning for most of Massachusetts and warned of strong, damaging winds and the possibility of power outages Monday. The NWS also issued a coastal flood warning for the coastline from Salisbury to Rockport, Hull to Plymouth, and Sandwich to Eastham and Nantucket.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said the MBTA will operate on a regular weekday schedule Monday, though she and Baker asked people to plan for a longer-than-usual commute. Pollack said she hoped private employers would allow workers to take “slightly later trips into work” on Monday.

“I think anybody who has the option of pursuing public transportation tomorrow should consider doing it for a number of reasons,” Baker said. “The first is people are still going to be working on the roads and it’s likely no matter where you’re coming in from it’s probably going to be snowing and that all by itself just creates issues that are worth avoiding if you can.”

“They’re going to run on a full schedule,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that’s going to be going on tonight to make sure when they run on that schedule tomorrow morning people will be able to rely on it.”

Baker also said he expects to file a supplemental budget “this week or next week” to add money to snow and ice removal accounts, though he noted local officials have the authority to “spend what it takes to clear up the mess.”