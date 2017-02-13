Communities ask residents to keep roads clear

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local community leaders are asking people that are cleaning up their driveways after the storm to make sure they don’t leave the mess in the middle of the road.

Whether you are using a shovel, snowblower or plow, all that snow has to go somewhere. Over the past couple days, West Springfield has been covered in snow just like many other communities. Their Department of Public Works has been out clearing off sidewalks and roadways.

While it is not always an issue, they do come upon some areas where residents have either pushed or blown snow out into the roadway where it has already been cleared.

Mayor William Reichelt is reminding people to keep the snow from your driveway or sidewalk in your yard. “It may seem easy for you but now there’s more snow in the roads. Cars could get caught up in that and it could freeze. We may not be aware of it. You know once we get the roads clean we’re not going around constantly checking. We have other stuff we have to do, snow we have to push back.

Mayor Reichelt said the DPW has done a good job keeping up with so much snow.