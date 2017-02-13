Pothole problem is only getting worse

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received several complaints about potholes from throughout western Massachusetts.

One caller said he got a flat tire driving over a pothole on Route 116 in Chicopee. Another driver said potholes have flattened three of her tires in just the last few months.

Ally Russ of Chicopee said, “I think they need to be filled once the snow is gone completely off the road. Normally, I always have problems there and I have a small car.”

If you see or hit a pothole and you’d like us to check it out, you can email us at reportit@wwlp.com.