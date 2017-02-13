Agawam man charged with OUI after crashing car in 2 states

Man due in Enfield Superior Court Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Suffield Police Department
Photo courtesy Suffield Police Department

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man is facing drunken driving charges after he allegedly left a crash site in Agawam and tried to hide from Suffield, Connecticut, police in the woods.

Suffield Police Captain Christopher McKee told 22News 50-year-old Sergey Domnenko, of Agawam, left the area of Mapleton Ave and Hickory Street after being involved in a car crash. McKee said a witness followed Domnenko over the state line into Suffield, where McKee says he crashed again, this time into a snow bank.

Suffield police officers found Domnenko hiding in a wooded area near the crash, and arrested him following a field sobriety test. He is being charged with:

  • Operating under the influence of liquor or drug or while impaired by liquor
  • Operating a motor vehicle other than a motor vehicle without a license
  • Failure to drive in proper lane on a multi-lane highway

Domnenko was held on a $5,000 bond over the weekend and is scheduled to be in Enfield Superior Court Tuesday.

Suffield Police are encouraging anyone driving through the Town of Suffield to report suspected drunken driving and other dangerous driving behaviors to the police department by calling 860-668-3370.

