Aftermath of Sunday’s snowstorm

(WWLP) – Residents across western Massachusetts are waking up to some fresh snow and will need to give themselves some extra time Monday morning to clear off their cars.

Many schools have delays Monday morning or are closed for the day, giving thousands of students around western Massachusetts an extended weekend.

The snow was heavier than what fell on Thursday in some areas where it mixed with freezing rain. For the most part it can be easily shoveled, but some snow has compacted on sidewalks and turned into ice. The jackpot spots for Sunday’s snowfall were in Berkshire and Franklin Counties.

22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin said after the past couple of storms we’ve had, we are now on track for an average snow season. With over a month to go until spring, we could surpass the average snowfall total.