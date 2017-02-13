A look at the Monday morning commute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow is tapering off for the most part early Monday morning, but there could still be some issues on the roads.

Wind will be the biggest concern for drivers this morning. Gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph, which means a lot of the cleared snow could end up back into the streets.

If you usually take the highway for your morning commute, you should be in good shape this morning. MassDOT lifted the 40 mph speed limit on the MassPike a couple of hours ago.

The department said they had more than 3,000 plows out treating state roads overnight, and still had nearly as much crews out at 5:00 a.m.

Plowed snow has formed large snow banks along roads, parking lots, and driveways. Drivers should be cautious when pulling out of these areas, since snowbanks can affect the ability to see other drivers coming.