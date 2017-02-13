SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In celebration of Black History Month the Spring of Hope Church in Springfield will hold it’s annual Lift Every Voice Lecture Series, designed to raise critical issues that affect society and to offer solutions. Bishop Talbert W. Swan, II shared more about the upcoming lectures.
7th Annual Lift Every Voice Lecture Series
The Lift Every Voice Lecture Series hopes to offers solutions for raise critical issues that affect society.
Spring of Hope Church
35 Alden Street, Springfield
February 17, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
Tamika D. Mallory | THE MILLENNIAL MOVEMENT: ENGAGEMENT OF A NEW GENERATION
February 21, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
Joe Madison | THE REVOLUTION WILL BE TELEVISED: ACTIVISM IN THE 21ST CENTURY
February 24, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
Marino Cordoba | THE VIOLATION OF CIVIL RIGHTS: FIGHTING A HOSTILE GOVERNMENT
February 28, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
Tim Wise | WHITE BACKLASH: THE RISE OF TRUMP IN POST OBAMA AMERICA