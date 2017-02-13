6 fire departments helped put out Montague chimney fire

2 residents were able to make it out safely

Published: Updated:
montague-chimney-fire-cropped

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from several departments were called in to put out a chimney fire at a home in the Montague village of Lake Pleasant Monday afternoon.

Turners Falls Fire Chief John Zellmann told 22News that firefighters were called to 12 Massasoit Street at around 1:20 P.M. Two residents of the home were inside at the time the fire started, but they managed to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes, and Zellmann said that the residents should be able to return home.

Firefighters from Turners Falls, Montague Center, Erving, Gill, Greenfield, and Sunderland worked to put out the fire.

