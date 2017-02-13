3 brothers arrested for alleged robbery in Holyoke

Holyoke, Mass (WWLP) – Three men were arrested in Holyoke over the weekend after an investigation into an unarmed robbery on High Street.

According to Jim Leydon of the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Holyoke Police and Fire were called to 591 High Street on February 8th, around 7:51 p.m., to investigate a report of an unconscious man lying on the ground.

The victim was later brought to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. Leydon said the victim’s condition appeared to be a medical issue, but police discovered that he had allegedly been robbed. He is currently in critical condition.

With the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, Holyoke Police were able to identify the alleged suspects involved in the robbery. Then, on February 11th, Leydon said State and Holyoke detectives served an arrested warrant at 123 Cabot Street in Holyoke and arrested three men.

Leydon said the detectives arrested 22-year-old Julian Rivera, 31-year-old Roberto Rivera, both of Holyoke, and 32-year-old Edwin Rivera of Mars Hill, North Carolina. The men, who are brothers, were charged with Assault and Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Unarmed Robbery. Edwin was also charged with Intimidating a Witness.

All three were held on $25,000 cash bail at the Holyoke Police Department, Leydon said.

District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I would like to thank the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office for their quick action and hard work that led to these arrests. I and my office’s Murder and Major Felonies Unit are working together with detectives towards a successful prosecution and justice for the victim.”