1 hurt in road rage shooting in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are investigating a road rage shooting in over the weekend.

Police Sgt. Jay Gearing told 22News a driver allegedly cut off another motorist on Riverdale Street Saturday night. This resulted in a car chase that ended in a parking lot on Union Street several minutes later.

Sgt. Gearing said the driver, who allegedly started the road rage incident was slightly wounded by someone in the other car.

The victim was treated in the emergency room.

The search continues for two men in either a Toyota or a Honda.