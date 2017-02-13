1 hurt in road rage shooting in West Springfield

Matt Caron By Published: Updated:
West Springfield Police Car

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are investigating a road rage shooting in over the weekend.

Police Sgt. Jay Gearing told 22News a driver allegedly cut off another motorist on Riverdale Street Saturday night. This resulted in a car chase that ended in a parking lot on Union Street several minutes later.

Sgt. Gearing said the driver, who allegedly started the road rage incident was slightly wounded by someone in the other car.

The victim was treated in the emergency room.

The search continues for two men in either a Toyota or a Honda.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s