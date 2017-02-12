Your Valentine’s Day flowers may be coming all the way from Colombia

(CNN) – Valentine’s Day is coming up and florists are filling their shops with Colombian flowers.

According to the Colombian government, the country has dispatched more than 500 million flowers to the US ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Until last November, Colombia exported more than 225,000 tons of flowers, which amounts to more than one million dollars in sales.

The flower market in Colombia grew 18% between 2012 and 2016, since florists have increased their production, according to Colombian officials.

Flowers are one of Colombia’s key exports to the United States, which also include oil, gold, fruits, and clothing.

