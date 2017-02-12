Western Massachusetts residents prepared for latest storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents have been dealing with snow cleanup since Thursday’s storm. 22News spoke with some residents who were out and about making certain they were ready for this latest storm.

Round two of significant snow for western Massachusetts. Thursday’s snow storm left most places in western Massachusetts with anywhere from 6 to 19 inches.

Within a couple of hours Sunday morning the snow had left a thick layer on some of the side streets, driveways and sidewalks. But many people had been shoveling since Thursdays storm to try and keep up. So many either stayed indoors entirely or went out early to try and stay ahead of the game.

All said and done, Sunday’s storm is expected to drop 6 to 10 inches in the lower pioneer valley and 10-14 inches in Berkshire, Franklin, and western parts of Hampshire and Hampden County.

Rebecca Marion Langevin, of Chicopee told 22News, “Oh yea we’ve been plowing, but we’re going to wait until it stops now and then shovel it and re-shovel it.”

One woman told 22News it’s nice to get out of the house, away from the chores, and visit her neighbors during these storms.

Laurie Cote, of Chicopee said, “I don’t like shoveling, no, no, no. I’d rather be out playing with my dog and his friend over there.”

So with a bit of exercise and a quick visit to the neighbors or friend, life continues with a bit of fun until the snowy weather ends.