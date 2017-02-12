2 Stars

Rated PG-13

1 hour 40 minutes

Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson, Gary Oldman, Gina Gugino

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No two teenagers were more meant for each other than the feisty misfit and the boy from Mars. Yes, I did say Mars.

“The Space Between Us” mixes puppy love with space exploration, and the sugary results are not quite out of this world. When Asa Butterfield becomes the first teenage runaway from outer space, his NASA handlers have a nervous breakdown. No wonder Mars’ most precocious 16 year old encounters the most chilling atmosphere in the universe, trying to make friends in high school as the new kid on the block.

Dysfunctional Britt Robertson has enough demons lurking in her psyche to have to deal with a weirdo who claims he’s the first American born in outer space, visiting earth looking for his father. You’ll pardon all of her insecurities kicking in at that moment.

Once Britt gets over her temper tantrum, you know eventually there won’t be all that much space between them. And frankly, how many more teenagers does this 26 year old woman have to play, before she’s rewarded with an adult role for a change?

The children might enjoy the adventure before the romance becomes too gooey. Most teenagers will merely deal with the monotony with frequent trips to the candy counter, and don’t even ask about the grown up’s reaction. “The Space Between Us” is just wide enough to accommodate 2 stars.

I’d like to think the boy from Mars came down to earth in a futile attempt to find an audience, of which there is none for this disappointing movie.