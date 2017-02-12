Small plane slides off runway in Massachusetts

Authorities say the accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A small plane with five people aboard aborted takeoff and slid off a runway at a Massachusetts airport in a flight that was headed to New Jersey. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hanscom Field in Bedford, about 20 miles northwest of Boston. Officials say the flight was headed to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Officials say the twin-engine jet slid into a grassy area off the runway.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the snowstorm on Sunday played a role.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

