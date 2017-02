HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police patrolling along I-91 in Holyoke this weekend pulled over a Chevy Cavalier. Inside the car they discovered 790 bags of heroin.

Two men, 19 and 25 years old were arrested. They are both from Springfield, Vermont. They are both charged with drug trafficking and are in jail while they wait to see a judge at the Hampshire County Courthouse.